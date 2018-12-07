4 persons charged with multi-million dollar drug bust to appear in court today

Four persons charged in connection with the multi-million dollar drug bust in Westmoorings, are expected to appear in court today.
The four were yesterday charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
A release from the police service last evening said Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, gave instructions to charge the two men and two women.
One of the women has also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The four are set to appear before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court today.
The police say the charges arise from an intelligence-led operation executed by the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the Special Operations Response Team on Tuesday at an apartment in Regents Gardens.
The drug has an estimated street value of 10 million dollars.
