Ministry of Health declares today as “Fruit Friday”

The Ministry of Health has declared today Fruit Friday.
It is part of its campaign against non-communicable diseases.
In a release the ministry says fruit Fridays is part of a national strategic plan for the prevention and control of NCDs and forms part of the Ministry’s TT moves campaign.
The Ministry says it will be distributing packaged fruits and fruit saplings to members of the public traversing the Brian Lara Promenade today.
The Ministry says this initiative is set to address frontally, the challenges posed by NCDs in Trinidad and Tobago,
The Ministry says TT moves’ will include the elements of ‘Water Wednesdays’, ‘Fruit Fridays’ and ‘Shape-Up Saturdays’, to underscore the cultural change required to achieve a lifestyle of regular physical activity and healthier diets.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is expected to be at the launch on the Brian Lara Promenade today.
