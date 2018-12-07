Giant African snail has infested 35 parts of Trinidad

The giant African snail is now said to have infested more than 35 parts of Trinidad.

agricultural officer one at the Ministry of Agriculture, Sharron Bedasie-Joseph says the situation has become so widespread it is difficult to contain.

Speaking on the Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday, Mrs. Bedasie-Joseph said the snails were brought into the country and have now become a major problem.

She said they pose a health and food chain risk.

According to Mrs. Bedasie Joseph, the Ministry can no longer respond to the volume of calls from many parts of the country.

The Ministry is adivising citizens to destroy the snails when they are found.