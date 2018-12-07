Canadian Airline submits an application for a permit to operate flights from Toronto to Tobago

The Ministry of Works and Transport confirms it has received an application from a Canadian Airline for permission to fly to Tobago.
It was at the world travel market that Sunwing Airlines announced its intention to begin direct weekly flights between Toronto and Tobago on December 20th.
In the senate on Tuesday Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan had said the Civil Aviation Authority did not receive the application from the airline.
But in a release on Wednesday the Ministry said the application had arrived.
The Ministry says subsequent to statements made by Minister Sinanan, it can now advise that Sunwing Airlines has submitted an application for an international commercial air transport permit to operate flights from Toronto to Tobago.
The release says the relevant authority is currently reviewing the application.
However it did not state when it received the application, nor the date the application was sent.
