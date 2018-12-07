President of the Inter Island Transportation Committee of Tobago Chamber of Commerce wants Galleon’s Passage removed

The President of the Inter Island Transportation Committee of Tobago Chamber of Commerce wants the Galleon’s Passage removed from the sea bridge.
Ms. Diane Hadad believes the vessel is unfit for service.
Ms. Hadad says too often, the vessel experiences problems.
She says passengers are constantly affected and given a barrage of excuses as to why the boat is unable to sail.
Speaking on the Morning Edition programme on TV6 earlier, Ms. Hadad says enough is enough.
Earlier this week, Minority Leader, Watson Duke said the boat is poses a threat to the lives of passengers.
He too called on the government to stop the vessel from servicing the sea bridge.
