3 murders in separate situations

Three more murders in separate situations.

The latest killing occurred in St. Madeline.

The victim has been identified as Akil Sylvester of Midas Extension Corin Hills.

He was 38-years-old.

Reports say the incident took place at around 1:30 this morning.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Sylvester and another man identified as Daniel Josiah were in a car driving along the railway line road when a man jumped in front of the vehicle.

The sounds of several explosions were heard.

The assailant fled the scene.

Mr. Josiah was shot in the buttocks and Mr. Sylvester was shot about the body.

They were both rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital where Mr. Sylvester succumbed to his injuries.

And Neil Bhagaloo also known as Jacko is shot and killed in Claxton Bay.

He was 33 years old.

Newscenter 5 understands a gunman stormed Mr. Bhagaloo’s Teak Drive Macaulay home at around 8:15 last night and shot him in the head.

Police were contacted.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility by officers but died on arrival.

And an alleged bandit is shot and killed in in St. Joseph.

He is yet to be identified.

We are told the incident occurred at a Chinese restaurant at Acono Road Junction, Maracas, St. Joseph sometime yesterday.

Newscenter 5 understands the man entered the establishment and announced a hold up and was later shot.

It is not known who opened fire but the alleged bandit was hit in the head.

He died at the scene.

Investigations into all three killings are now underway.