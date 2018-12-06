Public assistance needed in locating missing Barrackpore man

The public’s assistance is being sought in locating a missing Barrackpore man.
Police say 26-year-old Dwight Nicholas Williams is also autistic.
In a release the TTPS says Mr. Williams was last seen at his Picton Road, Monkey Town, around 6:10 a.m. on Monday.
He was reported missing to the Barrackpore Police Station, by his mother on Tuesday.
Mr. Williams is said to be of mixed descent, 5 foot 2 inches tall, with a dark brown complexion, low haircut, and a medium built.
Police say he also has a tattoo of a rose on his chest, a cross on one arm, letters on the other arm and a burnt scar on his foot.
He was last seen wearing a green jersey, blue ¾ pants and a pair of grey Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Williams is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, any police station or call 800-TIPS.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.