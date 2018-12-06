Public assistance needed in locating missing Barrackpore man

The public’s assistance is being sought in locating a missing Barrackpore man.

Police say 26-year-old Dwight Nicholas Williams is also autistic.

In a release the TTPS says Mr. Williams was last seen at his Picton Road, Monkey Town, around 6:10 a.m. on Monday.

He was reported missing to the Barrackpore Police Station, by his mother on Tuesday.

Mr. Williams is said to be of mixed descent, 5 foot 2 inches tall, with a dark brown complexion, low haircut, and a medium built.

Police say he also has a tattoo of a rose on his chest, a cross on one arm, letters on the other arm and a burnt scar on his foot.

He was last seen wearing a green jersey, blue ¾ pants and a pair of grey Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Williams is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, any police station or call 800-TIPS.