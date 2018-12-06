I955 FM


NP says fuel sales have fallen

December 6, 2018

20tDGRV9gnThe National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited says fuel sales have fallen by four to five percent.

 

The company says this is due in part to the increase in fuel prices and the fact that people have become more conservative drivers.

 

NP Chairman Sahid Hosein believes the decreased activity in the construction sector has also contributed to the decline in sales.

