I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Man killed in drive-by shooting

Posted on December 6, 2018 by newscenter5

image-3.1673825.a42ea97bd1A man is killed in a driveby shooting in Freeport.

 

He is Ricky Chankerdial.

 

The killing occurred around 8 o’clock last night at Arena Road.

 

Reports say Mr. Chankerdial was standing along the roadway opposite Heaven Bar when a vehicle pulled alongside him.

 

Eyewitnesses told police one of the occupants opened fire, hitting Mr. Chankerdial several times.

 

He died instantly.

 

Officers of the Freeport Police Station responded.

 

Investigations are continuing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *