I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

2 persons critical after Beetham Gardens attack

Posted on December 12, 2018 by newscenter5

Police-lights-4_13Two people are now in critical condition at hospital after a violent attack in Beetham Gardens.

 

The injured are Hema Mc Shine and her sister identified only as Kimo.

 

The attacker also shot Victoria Guerra and chopped Toya Mitchell in the same incident.

 

The man, identified only as ‘Trickster’ started shooting and chopping the four persons.

 

The incident took place at around 10: 30 am yesterday.

 

Police are continuing their search for the suspect and investigations are now underway.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *