2 persons critical after Beetham Gardens attack

Two people are now in critical condition at hospital after a violent attack in Beetham Gardens.

The injured are Hema Mc Shine and her sister identified only as Kimo.

The attacker also shot Victoria Guerra and chopped Toya Mitchell in the same incident.

The man, identified only as ‘Trickster’ started shooting and chopping the four persons.

The incident took place at around 10: 30 am yesterday.

Police are continuing their search for the suspect and investigations are now underway.