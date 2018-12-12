UK Prime Minister Theresa May will face vote of confidence today

UK Prime Minister Theresa May, will face a vote of confidence in her leadership.
The vote is expected to take place today.
Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Mrs. May said, “She will contest that vote with everything she has got”.
She said a new Prime Minister would have to scrap or extend Article 50, the mechanism taking Britain out of the EU on 29th March, “delaying or even stopping Brexit”.
A result is expected fairly quickly after the voting finishes.
If Mrs. May does not win the vote there would then be a conservative leadership contest in which she may not stand.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.