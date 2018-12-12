I955 FM


UK Prime Minister Theresa May will face vote of confidence today

December 12, 2018

p06vcb8lUK Prime Minister Theresa May, will face a vote of confidence in her leadership.

 

The vote is expected to take place today.

 

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Mrs. May said, “She will contest that vote with everything she has got”.

 

She said a new Prime Minister would have to scrap or extend Article 50, the mechanism taking Britain out of the EU on 29th March, “delaying or even stopping Brexit”.

 

A result is expected fairly quickly after the voting finishes.

 

If Mrs. May does not win the vote there would then be a conservative leadership contest in which she may not stand.

