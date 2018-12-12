Law Association members vote to have Chief Justice Ivor Archie impeached

A vote by members of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago, to have Chief Justice Ivor Archie impeached.
The lawyers yesterday voted to send a letter to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, asking that he trigger Section 137 of the constitution to begin impeachment proceedings.
The Law Association held a special general meeting yesterday and 150 members voted for and 32 against a resolution to send the matter to the Prime Minister.
President of the association, Douglas Mendes S.C. told reporters the decision of the membership has meaning.
Members reviewed the report compiled by Senior Counsel Eamon Harrison Courtenay and Francis Alexis.
The two were hired by the association to probe long-standing allegations made against the Chief Justice.
The majority of lawyers agreed that the contents of the report carried enough weight to seek to get the Chief Justice out of office.
They feel the evidence against Justice Archie is enough for the Prime Minister to trigger the impeachment process.
Speaking on the Morning Show on i95.5fm today, Senior Counsel Martin Daly, who attended the meeting, said the outcome is critical.
Late last year there was a series of newspaper reports which accused Justice Archie of attempting to persuade judges to change their state-provided security in favour of a private company where his friend and convicted fraudster Dillian Johnson worked.
Justice Archie was also accused of allegedly attempting to fast-track Housing Development Corporation applications for his friends.
The Chief Justice only responded to the allegations once, where he denied discussing judges’ security but admitted to suggesting persons for HDC housing.
