Family of 3 appears in court for firearm and ammunition possession

A fam­i­ly of three has ap­peared in court charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

39-year-old Clint Ramkissoon, his wife 23-year-old wife Taslimah Ramkissoon and his brother 37-year-old Daniel Ramkissoon went before a Sangre Grande Magistrate yesterday.

The three are from Toco Main Road Matura.

Clint Ramkissoon and his wife plead­ed not guilty and were grant­ed $50,000 and $55,000 bail with sure­ty re­spec­tive­ly.

Daniel Ramkissoon plead­ed guilty and was re­manded in­to cus­tody.

He is due to reap­pear be­fore a mag­is­trate to­day.

The Ramkissoons were ar­rest­ed after a search on their home between Friday and Saturday last week.

Dur­ing the ex­er­cise of­fi­cers of the East­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force say they dis­cov­ered one home­made shot­gun and 11 rounds of 16-gauge am­mu­ni­tion.

PC Treava­jo, of the EDTF, laid charges.

Both Clint and Taslimah Ramkissoon are due to reap­pear in court tomorrow.