Family of 3 appears in court for firearm and ammunition possession

A family of three has appeared in court charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.
39-year-old Clint Ramkissoon, his wife 23-year-old wife Taslimah Ramkissoon and his brother 37-year-old Daniel Ramkissoon went before a Sangre Grande Magistrate yesterday.
The three are from Toco Main Road Matura.
Clint Ramkissoon and his wife pleaded not guilty and were granted $50,000 and $55,000 bail with surety respectively.
Daniel Ramkissoon pleaded guilty and was remanded into custody.
He is due to reappear before a magistrate today.
The Ramkissoons were arrested after a search on their home between Friday and Saturday last week.
During the exercise officers of the Eastern Division Task Force say they discovered one homemade shotgun and 11 rounds of 16-gauge ammunition.
PC Treavajo, of the EDTF, laid charges.
Both Clint and Taslimah Ramkissoon are due to reappear in court tomorrow.
