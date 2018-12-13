CoP concerned about the country’s latest murder toll

There has been another murder in Trinidad and Tobago, bringing the toll to 501.

The latest victim has only been identified as Dylon.

Reports are saying the incident took place at Haig Street, Carenage at around 10 o’clock last night.

It is reported that Dylon and another man were liming in the area when a vehicle drove past them.

The vehicle stopped and gunshots came from within.

The vehicle then sped off.

Frightened neighbors say they heard the rapid gunfire and contacted the police.

When officers arrived they found Dylon dead at the scene.

The other man was rushed to hospital where he was late last night listed in a stable condition.

Investigations are underway.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police expresses concern at this country latest murder toll.

Commissioner Gary Griffith says reaching 500 homicides was a most unacceptable milestone for any country.

Yesterday the killing of an unidentified man in Chaguanas pushed the murder toll to 500.

Commissioner Griffith says while the figure is cause for concern, there has been a gradual decrease in homicides between August and December this year.

Speaking with reporters yesterday Mr. Griffith said the end result after putting immense resources and policies both in law enforcement and social avenues to turn youths away from violent crime can be 150.

Responding to concerns about the murder toll Commissioner said the last time the figure was this high was 18 years ago.

He said to get back to a lower figure all aspects of gang activity would have to be eliminated and that would take several years.