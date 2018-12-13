16-year-old charged with school break in

A 16-year-old boy is charged with school break­ in and lar­ce­ny.

The boy is to go before the Ju­ve­nile Court today.

The po­lice ser­vice says the mi­nor was ar­rest­ed by of­fi­cers of the San­gre Grande Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment fol­low­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to break-ins at the St. An­drew’s Re­gion­al Life Cen­tre.

The in­ci­dents are al­leged to have tak­en place on October 18th, 2018 and October 22nd, 2018

Two De­walt grinders and one De­walt drill were re­port­ed­ly stolen.

A re­port was made to the San­gre Grande Po­lice Sta­tion.

The teen was ar­rest­ed dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise in the San­gre Grande area on Monday.

Charges were laid by PC Amann, of the San­gre Grande CID.