16-year-old charged with school break in

A 16-year-old boy is charged with school break in and larceny.
The boy is to go before the Juvenile Court today.
The police service says the minor was arrested by officers of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department following investigations into break-ins at the St. Andrew’s Regional Life Centre.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place on October 18th, 2018 and October 22nd, 2018
Two Dewalt grinders and one Dewalt drill were reportedly stolen.
A report was made to the Sangre Grande Police Station.
The teen was arrested during an anti-crime exercise in the Sangre Grande area on Monday.
Charges were laid by PC Amann, of the Sangre Grande CID.
