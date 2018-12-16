Tobago East MP scared after threats online

Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy says she is being threatened since she responded to one nuisance call, after her personal number was released online by Devant Maharaj.
Last night Mr Maharaj released the personal cell numbers of all members of cabinet on Facebook, except that of Attorney General Faris Al Rawi.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 today Mrs Webster Roy who is also the Minister of State In The Office Of The Prime Minister say she recieved a very obscene Whatsapp message from Nermal “Massive” Gosine.
She says she attempted to call back the number but no one answered
However, Mr Gosine is saying he was verbally abused and threatened by Mrs Webster Roy’s husband after he sent his new song to the minister
Mrs Webster Roy says this is not true.
She says she is troubled that persons believe it now ok to harass public officials and this cannot be right.
Mrs Webster Roy says she has a right to privacy and this must be respected.
She also says she now feels threatened and scared by some of the comments coming her way.
She is calling on persons who now have her cell number to be responsible
