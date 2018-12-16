I955 FM


Chinese national murdered in Wallerfield

Posted on December 16, 2018 by newscenter5

murderThe Chinese national shot and killed by alleged bandits in Wallerfield is yet to be identified.

The man was reportedly killed during a robbery at Antigua road during the early hours of this morning.

Reports say the victim, said to be a businessman operated his establishment in the area.

Reports say he approached by an armed assailant who opened fire during what police say was a robbery shortly after midnight last night.

The Chinese national died at the scene.

Police are probing the incident.

