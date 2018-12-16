Chinese national murdered in Wallerfield

The Chinese national shot and killed by alleged bandits in Wallerfield is yet to be identified.

The man was reportedly killed during a robbery at Antigua road during the early hours of this morning.

Reports say the victim, said to be a businessman operated his establishment in the area.

Reports say he approached by an armed assailant who opened fire during what police say was a robbery shortly after midnight last night.

The Chinese national died at the scene.

Police are probing the incident.