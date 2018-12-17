AG accused Devant of “doxing”

On Saturday, Attorney General Faris al-Rawi accused Mr. Maharaj of “doxing” owing to the releases of cell phone numbers of the Prime Minister and other Cabinet members to the public.
He explained “doxing” as going out of one’s way to crash a system using certain truths.
He said if one doxed the Prime Minister, who is the head of the National Security Council, they inundate the Prime Minister with things that cause the system not to work.
He said when this happens, the person is unable to answer the phone and may receive 1,000 whatapps messages.
The Attorney General said it was akin to Cybercrime.
He also questioned why Mr. Maharaj did not dox the UNC when he was in office.
Mr. al Rawi also questioned why Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s cell number was not given to everybody.
He said he was certain the country would have called her on E-mail Gate, prison-gate, Life Sport, Section 34, and ganja gate.
