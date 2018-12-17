Sheldon Sukhdeo brother of Chaguanas businessman Sheron Sukhdeo is kidnapped

Sheldon Sukhdeo is kidnapped in Claxton Bay.

Mr. Sukhdeo is the brother of Chaguanas businessman Sheron Sukhdeo.

He was snatched early yesterday morning.

Reports say mr sukhdeo was liming with firneds when a black SUV vehicle pulled up alongside them.

It is said he was then ordered into the vehicle by a group of armed men.

The vehicle then sped off.

The police were contacted.

Officers of the Central Division and Anti Kidnapping Unit are said to be probing the incident.