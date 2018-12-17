I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Sheldon Sukhdeo brother of Chaguanas businessman Sheron Sukhdeo is kidnapped

Posted on December 17, 2018 by newscenter5
Left: Sheldon Sukhdeo ; Right: Sheron Sukhdeo

Left: Sheldon Sukhdeo ; Right: Sheron Sukhdeo

Sheldon Sukhdeo is kidnapped in Claxton Bay.

 

Mr. Sukhdeo is the brother of Chaguanas businessman Sheron Sukhdeo.

 

He was snatched early yesterday morning.

 

Reports say mr sukhdeo was liming with firneds when a black SUV vehicle pulled up alongside them.

 

It is said he was then ordered into the vehicle by a group of armed men.

 

The vehicle then sped off.

 

The police were contacted.

 

Officers of the Central Division and Anti Kidnapping Unit are said to be probing the incident.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *