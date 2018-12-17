Barbados Vagrants and Homeless Society says people are claiming to be homeless to reap benefits

The Barbados Vagrants and Homeless Society says some people are deliberately claiming to be homeless because of the benefits they can recieve like three free meals a day and Welfare Assistance.

The society head Kemar Saffrey says though only a few have done this, it is a disturbing trend which he intends to combat as it may detract from the reality of increased homelessness.

Mr. Saffrey says his organisation was seeing two to three new cases a week, on average, of genuine homelessness.

But he says some weeks, they see as many as five new cases.

He says several of these individuals were attributing their plight to losing their job – from either the public or private sectors.

Mr. Saffrey says much of this destitution was occurring because when some people were laid-off, they were no longer able to pay rent.

He says also, some people may be forced out, or asked to leave their family-occupied home because of conflict with relatives for being unable to contribute to its upkeep like before.