11 people dead after eating rice from a temple in India

Posted on December 17, 2018 by newscenter5

5dc758ee-0058-11e9-93b7-146c6b325962_image_hires_200953Eleven people have died and dozens more have fallen ill after eating rice at a temple in India.

 

About 70 people have been admitted to hospital after eating the food following a ceremony in the Southern State of Kar-Na-Taka.

 

Police told BBC Hindi that 11 patients are in a critical condition.

 

Two people have reportedly been arrested following the incident, and one health official told local media that the food may have been poisoned.

 

The incident happened at the Ma-Ramma Temple on Friday, where a special event was taking place.

