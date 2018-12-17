I955 FM


BPTT sanctioned 2 new gas developments offshore Trinidad

December 17, 2018

juniper-664x408BP Trinidad and Tobago has sanctioned two new gas developments offshore Trinidad—Cassia Compression and Matapal.

 

First gas from the facilities are expected in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

 

In a release, the Office of the Prime Minister said the energy company is expected to invest US$1.8 billion on the two projects

