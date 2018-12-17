I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Early morning murder in Penal engaging attention of police

Posted on December 17, 2018 by newscenter5

police-line-do-not-cross-body1-e1334691651599An early morning murder in penal is engaging the attention of the police.

 

The victim has been identified only as Stephon also known as “Tallo”.

 

He was gunned down at J’s Bar at around 1 o’clock this morning.

 

Newscenter 5 understands Stephon was liming with friends when an armed man walked up to him and opened fire.

 

The suspect escaped in a waiting vehicle.

 

Police were contacted.

 

However, it is said when officers arrived at the scene the victim was already dead.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *