Early morning murder in Penal engaging attention of police

An early morning murder in penal is engaging the attention of the police.
The victim has been identified only as Stephon also known as “Tallo”.
He was gunned down at J’s Bar at around 1 o’clock this morning.
Newscenter 5 understands Stephon was liming with friends when an armed man walked up to him and opened fire.
The suspect escaped in a waiting vehicle.
Police were contacted.
However, it is said when officers arrived at the scene the victim was already dead.
