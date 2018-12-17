I955 FM


Inspector Seales says killing of Officer Ramirez may have been a hit

December 17, 2018
Police Association President Michael Seales

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Inspector Micheal Seales says the killing of Officer Ramirez may have been a hit.

 

 

Reports have said the person held in connection with the murder is a 16-year-old boy.

 

However Inspector Seales could not confirm this when he spoke with Newscenter 5 earlier.

 

This murder is now added to the more than five hundred figure being reported for the year so far.

 

