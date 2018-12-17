I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Reports of double murder in Sangre Grande

Posted on December 17, 2018 by newscenter5

doublemurderThere are reports of a double murder in Sangre Grande.

 

The victims are yet to be identified.

 

Details are sketchy but Newscenter 5 understands the incident occurred in the squatting area of Vega de Oropouche.

 

Officers are currently on the scene.

 

Inquiries are now underway.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *