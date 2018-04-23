UN concerned about repatriation of 82 Venezuelan nationals

The United Nations is very concerned about the repatriation of 82 Venezuelan nationals.

The U.N. and other humanitarian interests are saying among those sent back home last week were asylum seekers.

In a statement over the weekend the Ministry of National Security said 82 Venezuelan nationals, including 29 women, “were voluntarily repatriated with the assistance of the Ambassador of Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago”.

The statement said the government had held discussions with the Venezuelan Ambassador last week, where arrangements were made for the Venezuelan nationals who were being housed at the Immigration Detention Centre, Aripo, to return to their homeland.

But Protection Officer at the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Refugees Ruben Barbado says there is need to investigate further.

The removal exercise was completed last Friday evening and the group was processed and placed on a Venezuelan government aircraft.

But the United Nations remains concerned.

Mr. Barbado told the Morning Edition talks were going well, and then the deportations occurred.

He said it is not yet known if convention or law were breached.