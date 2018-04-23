15-year-old boy accused of brutally chopping his mother remains in police custody

The 15-year-old boy accused of brutally chopping his mother at their home remains in custody.
Reports say police have been considering the charges.
The boy’s 46-year-old mother remained hospitalised over the weekend.
She was attacked with a cutlass and her right hand was severed.
Reports say the boy attacked his mother after she scolded him about his schoolwork and took away his cell phone.
The boy is alleged to have dealt her chops to her neck, arms and chest before he fled the home.
He was later found by police and taken into custody.
