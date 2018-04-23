Minister of Education says “no” to random drug testing at schools

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia is against random drug testing at the nations schools.
Minister Garcia says there are many services provided by his Ministry to help students who may be troubled.
Last week a Presentation College student chopped his mother several times about her body after she reportedly took away his cellular phone.
Police reports have indicated that the young man was able to get illegal drugs from his community.
Yesterday on the Eye On Dependency program on i95.5fm host Garth St. Clair said there should be random drug testing conducted at schools.
But speaking with Newscentre 5 today Minister Garcia said no.
Minister Garcia said there were some challenges facing the Student Support Division but this will not be a deterrent.
There have been no charges laid against the 15-year-old who is accused of brutally chopping his mother at their home.
The boy remains in police custody.
Yesterday chairman of the Children’s Authority Hanniff Benjamin said his agency is not yet involved in the matter.
Mr. Benjamin said this case needs to be looked at from a clinical approach.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.