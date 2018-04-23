Minister of Education says “no” to random drug testing at schools

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia is against random drug testing at the nations schools.

Minister Garcia says there are many services provided by his Ministry to help students who may be troubled.

Last week a Presentation College student chopped his mother several times about her body after she reportedly took away his cellular phone.

Police reports have indicated that the young man was able to get illegal drugs from his community.

Yesterday on the Eye On Dependency program on i95.5fm host Garth St. Clair said there should be random drug testing conducted at schools.

But speaking with Newscentre 5 today Minister Garcia said no.

Minister Garcia said there were some challenges facing the Student Support Division but this will not be a deterrent.

There have been no charges laid against the 15-year-old who is accused of brutally chopping his mother at their home.

The boy remains in police custody.

Yesterday chairman of the Children’s Authority Hanniff Benjamin said his agency is not yet involved in the matter.

Mr. Benjamin said this case needs to be looked at from a clinical approach.