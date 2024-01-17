TWO TEENS AMONG TRIO MURDERED IN MORVANT…

Two teenagers are among the victims of a triple murder in Morvant.

Police have named the victims as 27 year old Shakeem Dennis, Jermell Williams and Isreal Mc Claren, both 19 years of age .

Supt. Ramsook attached to the Port of Spain division, gave us an account of how the overnight attack happened.

Meanwhile, Raheem Richards is gunned down in La Romain.

According to police, 19-year-old Mr. Richards and another man were playing cards on Pemberton Street, when they were attacked.

Police say, the assailant crawled up a drain, got into close proximity of the men and opened fire.

Mr. Richards was killed while the other man was rushed to hospital.

The attack reportedly occurred at around 11:30 pm.

Homicide investigators are probing the matter.