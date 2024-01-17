STUDENT TEST POSITIVE FOR TB AT A PORT OF SPAIN SCHOOL …

A confirmed case of tuberculosis, at the Tranquility Government Secondary School in Port of Spain.

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association confirms, a student-tested positive.

President of TTUTA Martin Lum Kin says, a sibling of the positive case also attends a primary school in the Port of Spain district, has since been quarantined.

However, Mr. Lum Kin believes not enough has been done to protect students and teachers.

He is very concerned.

He is calling on the ministries of health and education to do better.

Mr. Lum is also concerned about the rise in covid 19 cases.

He says, while he has no information on cases at schools, he wants all covid protocols to be re-established, at all schools across the country.

Last week, health minister Terrence Deyalsingh, told of new covid related hospitalizations and deaths.

On Friday three (3) students of the ASJA Girls College in Tunapuna tested positive for covid 19