Trinidad and Tobago records, five new covid-19 deaths.

These are confirmed by Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, this comes months after the last such fatalities were recorded.

Minister Deyalsingh, gave an update at a media conference yesterday.

He said, the elderly population continues to be amongst the most vulnerable to the disease.

The Health Minister appealed to families of such persons, to take the necessary precautions.

Minister Deyalsingh said, there has also been a small uptick in covid cases, since the beginning of January.

With nine persons hospitalized for the virus.