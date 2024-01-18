RETIRED POLICE OFFICER JOHNNY ABRAHAM UNDER FIRE…

Under fire for some of his utterances made at a political meeting, retired police officer, Johnny Abraham responds.

He denies targeting police commissioner, Erla Harewood-Christopher by his criticisms, and his claim that the police service is leaderless.

Mr. Abraham was speaking at the opposition leader’s anti crime town meeting on Monday night, when he said; the crime situation is out of control.

Many are of the opinion Mr. Abraham was disrespectful to the commissioner.

On the morning show on i95.5fm today, Mr. Abraham said, all is not lost and the crime scourge can be turned around.

Mister Abraham also dismissed the view that he was unkind to police officers, who pursued studies while in the service.