A POLICE OFFICER LOSES HIS LIFE TO GUN CRIME …

A police constable attached to the traffic and highway patrol branch, is shot and killed.

Police reports say, the incident happened just before 10 o’clock last night at Bassie Street in Spring Village, Valsayn.

The dead officer has been identified as, PC Harrynarine.

According to reports, PC Harrynarine was seated in his red Subaru automobile with a female companion, when two men approached and began shooting.

The woman reportedly got out, and entered another car.

In cctv footage, the police officer can be seen stepping out of the vehicle and shooting at his assailants.

There was an exchange of gunfire.

After the officer was killed, the assailants took his gun and fled.

This homicide pushes the country’s murder count to, 30 so far this year.