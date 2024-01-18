THE NATIONAL INSURANCE BOARD TELLS CUSTOMERS YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION IS SECURE.

An assurance to customers of the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago, that their personal information is secure.

Via a statement the NIBTT says, on December 26th, 2023, it experienced an attack upon its I.T. environment.

It says, this attack was detected while in progress and quick action disrupted it, before the threat actor was able to complete the task.

The statement says, forensic analysis by its cyber security specialists indicates that, at this time, there is no evidence of data exfiltration, and no expected risk to confidential or personal information held by the NIBTT.

The NIBTT says, it will continue to work with its cyber security partners, to improve the security and resiliency of its systems to strengthen against, future potential incidents.