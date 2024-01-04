TWO SHOT DEAD IN TUNAPUNA MARKET…

Shooting incidents in several parts of the country in Tunapuna, Diego Martin and Morvant, are now engaging the attention of the police.

In the latest incident two persons were shot at in Bagaettle around 8:46 last night.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Residents called the police.

When lawmen arrived they found the body of two persons lying on the roadway.

Around the same time a shooting occurred near the Methodist church in Morvant.

One person is reported to have been shot.

And earlier around 8 o’clock in Tunapun five persons were shot at, near the Tunapuna market.

Two are dead and three hospitalized.

We are told officers were called to the shooting and found the five persons, including a woman nursing gun shot wounds.

Police are now investigating theses latest gun crimes.