MR. PANDAY’S BODY HAS ARRIVED BACK HOME…

The funeral of former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, will be held next Tuesday morning, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando.

Mr. Panday was born in St Julien Village, Princes Town, and attended primary and secondary schools in the southland.

Mr. Panday’s body arrived at Piarco International Airport from Florida, USA, on a Caribbean Airlines flight, just after 6.30 p.m yesterday.

On arrival, the coffin was draped with the Trinidad and Tobago national flag by members of the defence force.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister, Dr. Amery Browne was present at the airport for the arrival of the body.

