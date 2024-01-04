NO BACKPAY FOR SOME TEACHERS, TTUTA IS UPSET…

The education ministry is brought under fire, for failure to deliver back pay to some 1000 teachers.

Yesterday TTUTA’s President Martin Lum Kin told the government, the commitment to give all teachers their back pay, must be honored.

The head of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, described the action as a major disappointment.

Mr. Lum Kin said, some of the affected teachers were called to the ministry yesterday.

He is hoping all payments are made by the end of the week.

Further, Mr. Lumkin wants a timeline regarding payment to teachers, who retired during the holidays.

Mr. Lum Kin believes, the Ministry of Education and Finance have had sufficient time to ensure all teachers, received their back pay.