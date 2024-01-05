THE SANATAN DHARMA MAHA SABHA TO RENAME SHIVA BOYS’ HINDU COLLEGE AFTER FORMER PRIME MINISTER BASDEO PANDAY…

The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha has proposed renaming Shiva Boys’ Hindu College the Basdeo Panday Shiva Boys’ Hindu College.

The announcement was made by SDMS secretary-general Vijay Maharaj at the SDMS’s central executive meeting yesterday.

The secondary school is located at Clarke Road, Penal, in the constituency of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, political leader of the United National Congress.

Addressing members of the executive, Mr. Maharaj said, that on behalf of the Maha Sabha he was proposing a resolution, a gesture that resonates with the spirit of their community and pays homage to a leader that paved the way for many.

He said, they propose to rename the Shiva Boys’ Hindu College the Basdeo Panday Shiva Boys.

Maharaj said, the renaming of the school was a lasting tribute to Mr. Panday, who had struggled for a better nation.

He said, it was also a tribute to the first East Indian and Hindu Prime Minister.

Mr. Panday died at a hospital in Florida on Monday, at age 90.

Asked to respond to the announcement yesterday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, Panday’s legacy can be inspirational to young people in this country.

The minister said, Shiva Boys’ is a denominational school, so the SDMS can make the decision.