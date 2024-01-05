DISCHARGE OFFICER IN GLENCOE DOUBLE MURDER SAYS A RETIRED BIRGADIER….

A fatal oversight is being blamed for the circumstances, which led to the brutal murder of two women.

This is the view of former police commissioner James Philbert.

Calida Schamber and Carmelita Deleon were brutally gunned down in Carenage on Tuesday morning, by a soldier who is now detained

The lone suspect is the companion of Ms. Schamber.

He was also the subject of a restraining order.

Former top cop James Philbert views the deaths as a tragedy.

Mr. Philbert is adamant these homicides should not have happened.

Retired Brigadier Carl Alfonso recalls, that he also had to deal with similar matters while at the helm of the TTDF.

Brigadier Alfonso suggests, in this particular case, the institution fell down on the job.

Meanwhile, former soldier Garth St Clair says, there should have been an intervention.

