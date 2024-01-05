POLICE ARREST FIVE AFTER FIVE ARE SHOT TWO FATALLY AT THE TUNAPUNA MARKET….

Five men are arrested in connection with the gun attack at the Tunapuna market.

The assault left two men dead and three others including a female, wounded.

Sen. Supt. Richard Smith tells newscentre five, the incident happened at around 8pm on Wednesday when four men alighted a brown Nissan Sylphy, on the priority bus route.

Police reports say, over 40 spent shell casings have been recovered from the scene.

Sen. Supt. Smith says, quick work by officers led to the interception of a group, they believe are responsible.

Those who escaped with their lives have been identified as Nathaniel Gajadhar, of St. John Road, St Augustine, Kevon Alexander, of Freeman Road, St Augustine and Kristen Hosein, who up to last evening, was said to be in a critical condition.