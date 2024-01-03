A WOMAN SHOT DEAD IN WOODBROOK…

In the pre-dawn hours of yesterday, Tenisha Jackie is fatally shot.

Police reports say, 19-year-old miss Jackie and a male companion were seated in a vehicle at the corner of Carlos Street, on Ariapita avenue, when they were attacked.

The details regarding the time of the assault are unclear, but reports say, a vehicle drove past the duo, stopped and the occupants opened fire.

Miss Jackie and the man sustained several bullet wounds about their bodies.

The assailants then sped off.

Police were called to the scene and the victims were rushed for emergency care.

However, reports say, as doctors tried to save her life, Miss Jackie succumbed to her wounds.

The male victim remains warded.

His diagnosis is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile investigations continue into the murder of 41 year old Adunde Telemaque.

Mr. Telemaque was gunned down in Belmont on Monday.

His demise came on the heels of that of a local dance hall artiste.

Police say, Kerrem small, also known as “Wan Dan” and Kelon, was killed in Tobago.

He was the island’s first murder victim for 2024.

Reports say, Mr. Small was in the company of friends at Patience Hill on Monday afternoon, when several explosions were heard.

Officers arrived at the scene and rushed the entertainer to hospital, where he died while being attended to.

The murder toll now stands at 5 for 2024, comparatively to four for the same period last year.