Two more murders, one in Laventille the other in Valencia

Police are probing two murders, one at Eastern Main Road Laventille and the other in Valencia. One of the victims is identified as Keno Barnum, while the other is yet to be named.

In the first incident Mr Barnum was shot dead at Erica street Laventille, yesterday afternoon.

Police say around 2 p.m. 38 year old Mr Barnum, a taxi driver was plying his vehicle for hire when he was blocked by another vehicle.

It is said an armed man jumped out of the car and opened fire killing hitting Mr Barnum in the head. He died instantly.

Police believe the intended target was passenger in the vehicle who escaped unhurt.

Hours later, a yet to be identified man was gunned down in Valencia. Details are sketchy but we are told that incident occurred last evening.

Reports say the victim was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing emergency treatment.