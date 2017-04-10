Alleged bandit fatally shot by police after high speed chase

The alleged bandit fatally shot by police in Cocorite is yet to be identified.
The incident occurred shortly before 10 o’ clock last night.
Reports say police were responding to reports of a Nissan Tiida which was stolen in Barataria. It is said the vehicle was spotted on independence square in Port of Spain.
There were three men in the car. We are told the officers attempted to intercept the vehicle when a high speed chase ensued, which ended near Peake’s in Cocorite.
Police say the occupants of the vehicle fire at them and they responsed with equal force, hitting the three suspects. One of the men died at the scene.
The other two men were taken to hospital where they remain warded under police guard.
