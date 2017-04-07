Moonilal leveling his objection to Plea Bargain Bill 2017

Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal is levelling his objection to the Plea Bargain Bill 2017.

He says the piece of legislation will only increase the burdens of an already under-resourced office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Dr. Moonilal says the office is under-resourced and the man in charge, Roger Gaspard overburdened.

He made the comment in the Parliament on Wednesday during debate on the Bill.

In trashing the piece of legislation, Dr. Moonilal said it would bring more stress on the DPP.

Dr. Moonilal said government wants the Bill passed and proclaimed, but it must not happen before the issues facing the office of the DPP are addressed.

But the Opposition MP is not convinced this will happen.

He later chastised Attorney General Faris Al Rawi saying every piece of legislation he brought to the house has failed.

Dr. Moonilal said his side cannot support the Bill in its present form.