Toddler perishes in fire at her Arima home

Fire officials are expected to return to the scene of a fire that claimed the life of three-year-old Tyran Garcia in Arima.

The tragedy occurred at Herman-Gerard Avenue, shortly after 1P.M yesterday.

Reports say a mattress in one of the bedrooms caught fire and an alarm was raised by Tyran’s eight-year-old sister.

Her 14 year old sister Tonya told investigators she got her siblings out of the apartment and went back inside with a bucket of water, in an attempt to extinguish the flames but was unsuccessful.

She said it was then she heard little Tyran call out her name. Tonya said she tried to save her but the flames and smoke were too much.

It is said the children’s parents were not at home at the time of the incident. The children’s mother told police she went to Toco for the weekend, while their step father said he was in Arouca, when he got the news.

Investigations are continuing.