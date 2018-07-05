Two men shot dead…one in south Trinidad, the other in the east

A man is shot dead in south Trinidad.

Vicky Sankar was at his home in Icacos late last evening when two armed men entered and shot him several times before fleeing the scene.

Police were contacted and a search is on for the killers.

And an auto mechanic is gunned down in east Trinidad.

He is identified as Kendell Brown.

Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Brown was at his home west of Cleaver Road in Arima at around 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon when a man entered and opened fire.

Mr. brown was shot several times.

He died at the scene.

Police investigations are continuing.