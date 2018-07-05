I955 FM


Faux pas by government over post for CoP

Posted on July 5, 2018

2535325A faux pas by the government forces it to debate in the parliament, the notification from the President of the Republic nominating Harold Phillips for the post of Commissioner of Police.

The government erred in how it treated with the situation at Tuesday’s sitting of the house.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson Regis said then the notification would not be debated because the selection process was not good. 

That led to a walk out by Opposition member Ganga Singh, who was part of the Joint Select Committee, which reviewed the process used by the Police Service Commission.

Yesterday Mrs. Robinson Regis announced a change of position.

Mr. Singh said yesterday there was no agreement that the process was flawed.

