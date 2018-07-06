Fisherman killed outside his Icacos Village home

The search is on for the men who shot and killed fisherman Vickey Sankar.

Mr. Sankar was shot dead outside his Icacos Village home on Wednesday night.

He was 34-years-old.

It is reported that Mr. Sankar and his brother Nicholas Hajarie were in the yard of the house when gunmen dressed in dark coloured clothing came out of some bushes and opened fire.

Mr. Hajarie was able to run into nearby bushes where he hid.

But he later found his brother dead.

3 months ago Nicholas Hajarie was rescued by his brother Vickey Sankar after he along with two others were kidnapped by Venezuela’s La Guardia Nacional in local waters.

Cedros police, South Western Division Task Force and investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 3 responded.

Up to yesterday the search was on for the killers.

However, no one was held.