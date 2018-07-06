Fisherman killed outside his Icacos Village home

The search is on for the men who shot and killed fisherman Vickey Sankar.
Mr. Sankar was shot dead outside his Icacos Village home on Wednesday night.
He was 34-years-old.
It is reported that Mr. Sankar and his brother Nicholas Hajarie were in the yard of the house when gunmen dressed in dark coloured clothing came out of some bushes and opened fire.
Mr. Hajarie was able to run into nearby bushes where he hid.
But he later found his brother dead.
3 months ago Nicholas Hajarie was rescued by his brother Vickey Sankar after he along with two others were kidnapped by Venezuela’s La Guardia Nacional in local waters.
Cedros police, South Western Division Task Force and investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 3 responded.
Up to yesterday the search was on for the killers.
However, no one was held.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.