Officers accused of stealing $21 from a teenager they arrested expected to appear in court today

Two police constables accused of stealing $21 from a teenager they arrested for marijuana possession are expected to appear in court this morning.

The officers are charged with misbehavior in public office, assault, kidnapping and robbery.

Reports say on June 21st a 17-year-old boy was stopped by officers and was found to have in his possession a small quantity of marijuana.

The teenager said he was detained by the officers who also beat him, took his weed and his $21.

He was then dropped off near his Maraval home.

The boy made a report to the Maraval police and the Professional Standards Bureau conducted a probe.

The officers were held on Wednesday and were pointed out by the teenager.