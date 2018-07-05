CEO of YTEPP caught lying

An apparent untruth from the Chief Executive Officer of YTEPP Nigel Forgenie.
Mr. Forgenie sat before the Public Account Enterprises Committee of the parliament yesterday.
During that sitting he was asked several times if any one of his relatives is employed by YTEPP.
In one of the responses he told of an in-law who is an employee.
Committee member wade mark saw it necessary to give Mr. Forgenie a reminder.
Later Mr. Forgenie was asked by committee member, Jennifer Baptiste Primus if any one of his relatives was hired to conduct training at the company.
The P.A.C then slammed YTEPP’s management decisions describing its operations as “rotten”.
The committee chairman David Small mandated the Board of Directors to conduct a Forensic Audit as a matter of urgency.
